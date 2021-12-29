NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Home Depot enhances their military discount

The Home Depot expands their military discount to spouses and online purchases.
The Home Depot expands their military discount to spouses and online purchases.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Home Depot has enhanced its military discount benefit.

The retailer announced the new policy Tuesday.

U.S. veterans, active service members and spouses who pre-register for the benefit on the Home Depot app will receive a 10% discount on their purchases in stores and online.

Previously, the 10% military discount was only available in physical Home Depot stores and spouses were not eligible.

In order to receive the benefit on digital purchases, recipients must register for it on the app.

The company said it employs more than 35,000 veterans and military spouses.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation continues into a shooting that occurred at a Frederick County Rest Area along...
‘Nothing short of a miracle’: Huntersville man one of 3 shot while rescuing woman from domestic violence in Va.
Daniel Leon Morgan
Police report: Man drove truck illegally, tried to hinder investigation in crash that killed CMPD officer
Some reports of feeling the earthquakes were even reported in the Charlotte metro area.
Four earthquakes hit South Carolina in one day, geologists say
‘Rough couple of days’: Iredell County mourns deaths of children of deputy, fire chief to...
‘Rough couple of days’: Sons of two Iredell County first responders die in off-road incidents 24 hours apart
According to the CMPD, an officer was shot off Winged Elm Court and taken to Atrium Main with...
CMPD: 14-year-old charged with attempted murder after officer shot in east Charlotte

Latest News

David Smock, 57, was booked into the Boone County Jail just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday,
Doctor at Missouri boarding school arrested for alleged child sex crimes
CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin will be laid to rest on Wednesday.
WATCH: Procession getting underway for CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin ahead of funeral
While non-fatal overdoses are spiking, the CDC also says overdose deaths in South Carolina are...
SC opioid overdose cases up 53%, typically spike during holiday season
Two snowmobilers were killed in a Montana avalanche.
Two snowmobilers killed in Montana avalanche