Good Samaritan from N.C. fatally struck at interstate crash scene

Fifty-three-year-old Richard Ivey, of Shelby, North Carolina, stopped to help the woman, who had an infant in her car.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) - A North Carolina man who stopped to help at an accident scene on an interstate highway in Ohio was killed when he was struck by a vehicle that was trying to avoid the crash scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the initial crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on southbound Interstate 71 in Jackson when a 28-year-old Mansfield, Ohio woman lost control of her car while trying to avoid another vehicle.

Fifty-three-year-old Richard Ivey, of Shelby, North Carolina, stopped to help the woman, who had an infant in her car.

Her car was then struck by another car and a semitrailer, and an SUV driver trying to avoid the crash scene struck Ivey and the woman, who were both standing outside their cars.

