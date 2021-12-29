Funeral happening Wednesday for CMPD officer, mother of 3, killed in I-85 crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The community is coming together Wednesday to say goodbye to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Mia Goodwin.

The CMPD officer was killed one week ago, on Dec. 22, as she was assisting with a traffic accident on Interstate 85 in Charlotte.

According to Alexander Funeral Home, the funeral service for Goodwin will take place on Dec. 29, at 12 p.m. at First Baptist Church, located at 301 S. Davidson St., in Charlotte.

Visitation will also take place at the church on Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Prior to that, there is a procession that begins at 9 a.m.

Several roads will be closed Wednesday for a procession for CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin. (Source: WBTV)

Police will begin gathering at Alexander Funeral Home on Statesville Avenue at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday and shutting down the road. The route will then close at 8:45 a.m.

The procession starts at 9 a.m. and will then make its way down North Graham Street to West Trade Street, turning onto North College, East 5th and North McDowell streets, and ending at the church on Davidson Street.

The procession is expected to take about 20 minutes. Those who usually drive in this area in the late morning will either want to take another route or be patient as that ceremony takes place.

Since her passing, members of the community have been lending their support to Goodwin’s family, as well as the department.

As of early Wednesday morning, GoFundMe fundraisers started by Back the Blue NC and Charlotte City Council member Tariq Bokhari have raised a total of nearly $302,000 for her family.

Goodwin, who had been with the department since 2015, was on her fifth day back to work after maternity leave. She leaves behind her husband, a Charlotte firefighter, and three small children.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 22 and closed I-85 South near W.T. Harris Boulevard for over 12 hours.

According to the CMPD, officers were called to a crash late Tuesday night, Dec. 21, involving an overturned semi-truck, hauling grain, on I-85 southbound at West WT Harris Boulevard that spilled a load of grain onto the interstate. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Charlotte Fire Department responded to assist with potentially hazardous material, investigators said.

At 1:03 a.m., a travel lane was opened to allow southbound traffic to bypass the accident, according to the CMPD. Traffic cones were deployed around the work crew and police vehicles with emergency equipment were activated.

Around 3:39 a.m., a semi-truck with a trailer that was heading southbound collided with a second semi-truck, which caused them to strike multiple CMPD vehicles, officers said.

According to the CMPD, Goodwin was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic minutes later due to injuries she sustained. Additionally, three other officers were taken to Atrium Main where they were treated and released, officials said.

The CMPD has charged Daniel Morgan with several charges following the crash, including involuntary manslaughter, after police say he failed to reduce his speed and move a lane over while Goodwin was on the scene of a crash.

A police report alleges that Morgan was driving his tractor-trailer with a fictitious license plate, failed to move over and slow down and attempted to hinder the crash investigation.

