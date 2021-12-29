NC DHHS Flu
First Alert for Wednesday night into Thursday as rain, storm chances climb overnight

First Alert: Rain likely and storms possible tonight and into Thursday, and again Saturday night into Sunday.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered showers are possible through the day, but rain chances climb overnight.

  • Well-above average end to 2021
  • Two First Alerts in place
  • Cooler temperatures return next week

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Temperatures are well-above average to start off our Wednesday and will still be able to reach the low to mid-70s this afternoon, despite the breezy and mostly cloudy conditions. A few showers will also be possible at times today before rain turns likely overnight.

Due to that likelihood of rain and the potential for a few strong to severe storms, a First Alert is in place from tonight through tomorrow. Although the line of storms will be weakening over time, strong winds and a brief, isolated tornado are possible. The main impacts will be felt early Thursday morning, but a few storms could redevelop in our eastern counties Thursday afternoon.

A First Alert is in place from tonight through tomorrow.(Source: WBTV)

Anticipate a lull in activity into the start of our New Year’s Eve before scattered showers and a few storms return to the forecast as we ring in the new year. Shower and storm chances will continue to climb from there are we approach our second First Alert Saturday night into Sunday.

A line of storms is likely and severe weather will be possible in this timeframe. One to two-plus inches of rain looks likely at this time before cooler temperatures work in for the first full week of 2022. Stay tuned for updates!

