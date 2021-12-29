First Alert for Wednesday night into Thursday as rain, storm chances climb overnight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered showers are possible through the day, but rain chances climb overnight.

Well-above average end to 2021

Two First Alerts in place

Cooler temperatures return next week

Temperatures are well-above average to start off our Wednesday and will still be able to reach the low to mid-70s this afternoon, despite the breezy and mostly cloudy conditions. A few showers will also be possible at times today before rain turns likely overnight.

We're breezy, cloudy, & mild this morning and our mountain counties have picked up a few light showers...



First Alert: Rain turns likely overnight with a few gusty storms possible into Thursday morning.



Due to that likelihood of rain and the potential for a few strong to severe storms, a First Alert is in place from tonight through tomorrow. Although the line of storms will be weakening over time, strong winds and a brief, isolated tornado are possible. The main impacts will be felt early Thursday morning, but a few storms could redevelop in our eastern counties Thursday afternoon.

A First Alert is in place from tonight through tomorrow. (Source: WBTV)

Anticipate a lull in activity into the start of our New Year’s Eve before scattered showers and a few storms return to the forecast as we ring in the new year. Shower and storm chances will continue to climb from there are we approach our second First Alert Saturday night into Sunday.

A line of storms is likely and severe weather will be possible in this timeframe. One to two-plus inches of rain looks likely at this time before cooler temperatures work in for the first full week of 2022. Stay tuned for updates!

