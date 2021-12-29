First Alert: Strong to severe storms are possible tonight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Make sure you have a way to get warnings overnight in case any are issued in your area.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

Unsettled through Thursday afternoon

Possible heavy rain/ storms

Another round is possible Saturday night/ Sunday morning

The storms which have been moving through the Deep South have their eye on us.

They will be moving in overnight. Showers are possible up until then.

During the night, storms are possible. Heavy rain seems to be the biggest threat (which is actually quite welcome). Gusty winds are also possible.

An isolated tornado warning can’t be ruled out.

One round is possible overnight and another during the early morning hours on Thursday.

Thursday will be unsettled too.

In fact, we could have one more round of rain during the day - with strong to severe storms not out of the question. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

We will get a little break from all but showers most of New Year’s Eve and Day.

Highs will still be in the mid-70s.

The next First Alert is in effect for late Saturday into the morning on Sunday.

Once again, we could be looking at rain and possibly some strong to severe storms. We will continue to monitor the situation.

After that, next week will be much quieter.

Highs will be in the low to mid-50s and lows will be in the 20s and 30s.

