NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Earthquake reported in Midlands Wednesday, 5th in 3 days

The quake was an estimated magnitude 2.4 at approximately 4:12 a.m. in northern Kershaw County.
The quake was an estimated magnitude 2.4 at approximately 4:12 a.m. in northern Kershaw County.(WIS)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:30 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/WIS) - An earthquake shook the ground Wednesday morning in northern Kershaw County, marking the fifth quake in the area since Monday.

The quake was an estimated magnitude 2.4 at approximately 4:12 a.m., WIS reported.

Four mild quakes shook Kershaw County near Elgin Monday, measuring magnitudes of 3.3, 2.5, 2.1 and 1.7.

The first quake Monday came at 2:18 p.m. The last quake of the day was reported by the U.S. Geological Survey at 10:03 p.m.

People reported feeling tremors throughout the Columbia area and as far away as Lexington, about 40 miles southwest of the epicenter.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some reports of feeling the earthquakes were even reported in the Charlotte metro area.
Four earthquakes hit South Carolina in one day, geologists say
The investigation continues into a shooting that occurred at a Frederick County Rest Area along...
‘Nothing short of a miracle’: Huntersville man one of 3 shot while rescuing woman from domestic violence in Va.
Daniel Leon Morgan
Police report: Man drove truck illegally, tried to hinder investigation in crash that killed CMPD officer
‘Rough couple of days’: Iredell County mourns deaths of children of deputy, fire chief to...
‘Rough couple of days’: Sons of two Iredell County first responders die in off-road incidents 24 hours apart
According to the CMPD, an officer was shot off Winged Elm Court and taken to Atrium Main with...
CMPD: 14-year-old charged with attempted murder after officer shot in east Charlotte

Latest News

CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin will be laid to rest on Wednesday.
Funeral happening Wednesday for CMPD officer, mother of 3, killed in I-85 crash
Funeral happening Wednesday for CMPD officer, mother of 3, killed in I-85 crash
Funeral happening Wednesday for CMPD officer, mother of 3, killed in I-85 crash
As part of its budget request to lawmakers for the 2022-23 fiscal year, the South Carolina...
SC Department of Education looks to raise teacher, bus driver salaries amid shortage
COVID-19 overwhelms urgent care clinics, leaves patients waiting hours, days for tests or...
COVID-19 overwhelms urgent care clinics, leaves patients waiting hours, days for tests or treatment