Earthquake reported in Midlands Wednesday, 5th in 3 days
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:30 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/WIS) - An earthquake shook the ground Wednesday morning in northern Kershaw County, marking the fifth quake in the area since Monday.
The quake was an estimated magnitude 2.4 at approximately 4:12 a.m., WIS reported.
Four mild quakes shook Kershaw County near Elgin Monday, measuring magnitudes of 3.3, 2.5, 2.1 and 1.7.
The first quake Monday came at 2:18 p.m. The last quake of the day was reported by the U.S. Geological Survey at 10:03 p.m.
People reported feeling tremors throughout the Columbia area and as far away as Lexington, about 40 miles southwest of the epicenter.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.