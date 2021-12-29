NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Duke’s Mayo Bowl will have a multi-million-dollar economic impact on the Queen City

“It’s gonna bring a lot of business to everybody around here,”
By Lowell Rose
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As 2021 closes to an end, millions of dollars will flow into Uptown Charlotte thanks to the Duke’s Mayo Bowl featuring a Battle of the Carolinas.

Thousands of North Carolina Tar Heel and South Carolina Gamecock fans will be in Uptown for the game that is scheduled to kick off Thursday morning at 11:30.

Business owners in Uptown are excited and preparing for the thousands of people expected for the game.

Many businesses say the surge in business is sorely needed.

“It’s gonna be fun, It’s gonna bring a lot of business to everybody around here,” said Greg Robinson, co-Owner of Day and Night Cereal Bar.

Kieu Luong, Owner of Tea Fusion Uptown said, “I come prepared early, probably open earlier than usual to sell coffee and stuff, but yes, I’m very excited for the game and excited for the business tomorrow.

Business owners in Uptown’s French Quarter are anticipating a boom in business Thursday because of the matchup between the Gamecocks and Tar Heels.

“My husband is a big South Carolina fan so we’re here for the Dukes Mayo Bowl,” said Amy Williams of Allentown, PA.

Mark Goss, a Tar Heels fan from Winton-Salem said, “we’re going to go out to eat tonight, then we’re probably going to hit a few bars and some of the restaurants around in the next couple of days.”

The border-battle will bring between 40,000 to 50,000 people to Bank of America Stadium, and those fans will be welcomed paying customers at hotels, restaurants, bars and other businesses in Uptown.

Danny Morrison, the Executive Director of Charlotte Sports Foundation added “no industry’s been for more than the hospitality industry. So, for the restaurants and the hotels to have a vibrant energized uptown at this time of year is obviously important too.”

Morrison tells WBTV the Duke’s Mayo Bowl usually has a $20 million impact on the city.

“It’s been impacting all week. I’ve been seeing jerseys, parents, and families, they’ve been stopping through all week, ever since the Christmas break. I’ve been seeing them pull up with their UNC gear on or South Carolina gear on,” said Robinson.

The Charlotte Sports Foundation estimates there’s a $100 million economic impact on the city from all of the collegiate sporting events that took place this year, including the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation continues into a shooting that occurred at a Frederick County Rest Area along...
‘Nothing short of a miracle’: Huntersville man one of 3 shot while rescuing woman from domestic violence in Va.
Daniel Leon Morgan
Police report: Man drove truck illegally, tried to hinder investigation in crash that killed CMPD officer
‘Rough couple of days’: Iredell County mourns deaths of children of deputy, fire chief to...
‘Rough couple of days’: Sons of two Iredell County first responders die in off-road incidents 24 hours apart
Family members and officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are saying their...
Community unites to say a final farewell to beloved CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin
Some reports of feeling the earthquakes were even reported in the Charlotte metro area.
Four earthquakes hit South Carolina in one day, geologists say

Latest News

Officials with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services say hospitalizations...
N.C. leaders encourage COVID-19 boosters as positive cases, hospitalizations rise sharply
‘We don’t want to create an unsafe environment’: Avett Brothers postpone New Year’s Eve concert due to COVID concerns
Memorial service held for fallen CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin
Memorial service held for fallen CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin
Cornelius police officer dies after off-duty medical incident
Cornelius police officer dies after off-duty medical incident