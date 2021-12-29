Duke’s Mayo Bowl will have a multi-million-dollar economic impact on the Queen City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As 2021 closes to an end, millions of dollars will flow into Uptown Charlotte thanks to the Duke’s Mayo Bowl featuring a Battle of the Carolinas.

Thousands of North Carolina Tar Heel and South Carolina Gamecock fans will be in Uptown for the game that is scheduled to kick off Thursday morning at 11:30.

Business owners in Uptown are excited and preparing for the thousands of people expected for the game.

Many businesses say the surge in business is sorely needed.

“It’s gonna be fun, It’s gonna bring a lot of business to everybody around here,” said Greg Robinson, co-Owner of Day and Night Cereal Bar.

Kieu Luong, Owner of Tea Fusion Uptown said, “I come prepared early, probably open earlier than usual to sell coffee and stuff, but yes, I’m very excited for the game and excited for the business tomorrow.

Business owners in Uptown’s French Quarter are anticipating a boom in business Thursday because of the matchup between the Gamecocks and Tar Heels.

“My husband is a big South Carolina fan so we’re here for the Dukes Mayo Bowl,” said Amy Williams of Allentown, PA.

Mark Goss, a Tar Heels fan from Winton-Salem said, “we’re going to go out to eat tonight, then we’re probably going to hit a few bars and some of the restaurants around in the next couple of days.”

The border-battle will bring between 40,000 to 50,000 people to Bank of America Stadium, and those fans will be welcomed paying customers at hotels, restaurants, bars and other businesses in Uptown.

Danny Morrison, the Executive Director of Charlotte Sports Foundation added “no industry’s been for more than the hospitality industry. So, for the restaurants and the hotels to have a vibrant energized uptown at this time of year is obviously important too.”

Morrison tells WBTV the Duke’s Mayo Bowl usually has a $20 million impact on the city.

“It’s been impacting all week. I’ve been seeing jerseys, parents, and families, they’ve been stopping through all week, ever since the Christmas break. I’ve been seeing them pull up with their UNC gear on or South Carolina gear on,” said Robinson.

The Charlotte Sports Foundation estimates there’s a $100 million economic impact on the city from all of the collegiate sporting events that took place this year, including the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

