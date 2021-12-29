Deputies: $800K worth of crystal meth seized in Iredell Co. connected to major drug network

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies say they arrested a man and seized about $800,000 worth of meth in Iredell County connected to a major drug network in the United States.

On Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, investigators seized approximately 17 pounds of crystal methamphetamine as part of an ongoing joint investigation into a Mexican based Drug Trafficking Organization (MDTO) operating within the United States.

The suspect, 25-year-old Daniel Gallardo of Utah, was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine by possession, and felony trafficking methamphetamine by transportation.

He was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center where he appeared before Magistrate D. Chamber who issued a $750,000 secured bond on these charges.

The value of the seized methamphetamine is $794,899.

“Our relationship with Homeland Security Investigations Charlotte Office has been an on-going, and very beneficial partnership for more than 20 years. This relationship has had a direct and positive impact in combating the narcotics trade within Iredell County and the Western District of North Carolina. By stopping these drugs from getting into our communities, we have undoubtedly saved lives from potential overdoses, saved families who are not having to deal with domestic violence, and saved our community members from becoming victims of larcenies, breaking and entering and robberies which are committed by those who needed money to buy these drugs to support their habit. Remember, we are just two or three days away from the Mexican Border, and when the border is secure, we are more secure,” Iredell County Sheriff Campbell stated.

