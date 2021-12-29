Cornelius police officer dies after off-duty medical incident

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cornelius Police Department is grieving the death of one of its officers.

Officer Joshua Murray died Wednesday morning after an off-duty medical incident.

“It is with a heavy heart we inform you of the loss of one of our own, Officer Joshua Murray,” the Cornelius Police Department said in a statement.

Officer Murray had been with the department since April of 2019 and was assigned to the Field Operations Division where he worked on the Lake Patrol Unit.

Officer Murray also served on the Mobile Field Force Team.

“We ask you to pray for his family as they mourn his sudden loss,” Cornelius Police said. “Officer Murray, you were a faithful and dedicated member of our department and your loss will leave an impact on our agency. May you rest in eternal peace. We have the watch from here.”

