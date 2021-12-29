NC DHHS Flu
Community development funding available in Kannapolis

Public input needed to determine spending priorities
A survey is linked to the story for public input
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis is a recipient of community development funding through HUD from the American Rescue Plan. Kannapolis and the rest of the 3-county consortium are seeking community input on the use of these funds to best serve the needs of our area.

Please click on the link to view a video with more information about the program and to take a brief online survey on the use of funds. Please complete the survey by Wednesday, January 5.

https://4x5rqlk4kvz.typeform.com/to/O8XxU7NN

