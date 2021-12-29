NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

CDC investigates, monitors nearly 90 cruise ships amid surge of COVID-19 cases

By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The cruise line industry is facing disruptions again due to an omicron-fueled surge of COVID-19.

Over the past week, at least four ships were turned away from ports of call or were prohibited from letting passengers disembark.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating or monitoring dozens of cruise ships for reported cases of COVID-19 on cruise lines including Disney, Carnival, Celebrity, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian and several others.

The CDC is working with cruise ship operators in an effort to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission among crew members, passengers and port personnel.

The agency is keeping track of suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 onboard cruise ships operating under the Conditional Sailing Order.

The CDC investigates if 0.10% or more passenger cases are reported, or one or more crew member tests positive with the virus.

According to the CDC, ship status is determined using data from the previous seven days, regardless of voyage dates.

The CDC keeps an updated list online of cruise ships operating or planning to operate in U.S. waters with their cruise ship color status.

“CDC acknowledges that it is not possible for cruising to be a zero-risk activity for spread of COVID-19,” the agency said on its website. “CDC recommends that people who are not fully vaccinated avoid travel on cruise ships, including river cruises, worldwide.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation continues into a shooting that occurred at a Frederick County Rest Area along...
‘Nothing short of a miracle’: Huntersville man one of 3 shot while rescuing woman from domestic violence in Va.
Daniel Leon Morgan
Police report: Man drove truck illegally, tried to hinder investigation in crash that killed CMPD officer
‘Rough couple of days’: Iredell County mourns deaths of children of deputy, fire chief to...
‘Rough couple of days’: Sons of two Iredell County first responders die in off-road incidents 24 hours apart
Some reports of feeling the earthquakes were even reported in the Charlotte metro area.
Four earthquakes hit South Carolina in one day, geologists say
According to the CMPD, an officer was shot off Winged Elm Court and taken to Atrium Main with...
CMPD: 14-year-old charged with attempted murder after officer shot in east Charlotte

Latest News

AUDIO: Fauci shares New Year's Eve celebration advice
FILE - Emergency room nurse Brian Stephen leans against a stoop as he takes a break from his...
New COVID-19 cases in US soar to highest levels on record
Sandra Jaffe, far left, who along with her husband, Allan, owned and managed Preservation Hall...
Sandra Jaffe, co-founder of Preservation Hall, dies
Genaro Alberto Alvarado is being held under a bond of $50,000.
Rowan deputies say man stole gun, valuable shoes, video game consoles, and more in series of larcenies