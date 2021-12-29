‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect and girlfriend wanted as man remains critically injured from Rowan Co. shooting

NC DHHS Flu
Rowan County Detectives are actively seeking information that will assist in the arrest of John “Junkyard” Jandrew and Tiffany Trull.
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies have made two arrests but are still looking for an armed and dangerous man and his girlfriend as a man remains in critical condition after a shooting in Rowan County.

The shooting happened on Friday, Dec. 17 around 6 p.m. on Carter Loop Road in Rockwell.

Investigators say the victim, identified as 32-year-old Juan Marcelino Gomez, remains in critical condition as detectives continue to investigate the shooting.

Warrants have been obtained for 33-year-old suspect John “Junkyard” Jandrew for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Officials say Jandrew is currently out on bond for similar charges stemming from an incident also investigated by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office in July.

Jandrew is considered armed and dangerous, deputies say, and should not be approached without caution.

In addition, Jandrew’s girlfriend is now wanted by detectives for allegedly assisting him in the crime. Warrants have been obtained for the arrest of Tiffany Nicole Trull for accessory after the fact of a felony and felony obstruction of justice. Officials say Trull was found to have driven Jandrew to the home where Gomez was shot, and then taking Jandrew away from the scene to elude arrest.

Rowan County Detectives are actively seeking information that will assist in the arrest of Trull and Jandrew.

Officials say Jandrew is 33, standing 6′2″ tall and weighing 250 pounds with blue eyes, blonde hair, and a large tattoo on his back that says “Junkyard Dog.” He also sports a Grim Reaper tattoo on his left upper arm and a Joker’s Wild tattoo on his right upper arm.

Officials say Trull is 33, standing 5′4″ tall with has brown hair and brown eyes.

Detectives have also made two additional arrests in the matter for individuals who they say were hindering the investigation and assisting Jandrew.

Michael Ellis White and his wife, Jennifer Dawn Tucker, have both been arrested for felony obstruction of justice, and White faces an additional charge of altering and destroying evidence in the case.

Officials say both individuals provided misleading information to investigators and White, who lives at the property where the shooting took place, allegedly concealed video footage taken from his home security system. Officials say this video captured the shooting and White tried to prevent the evidence from being found.

Investigators reportedly learned of the video evidence and a search warrant was executed at his home on Dec. 20. As a result, investigators recovered a recording of the footage from White’s cell phone.

White is being held under a $50,000 secured bond and Tucker is under a $100,000 secured bond in the Rowan County Jail awaiting trial.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Travis Allen at 704-216-8715 or Lieutenant Ryan Barkley at 704-216-8711.

