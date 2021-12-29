Alert second-grader, neighbors rescue elderly person from apartment fire in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It all started with alert thinking by a Charlotte second-grader.

The child told his parents that smoke was coming from a neighbor’s apartment in northwest Charlotte Tuesday evening.

The dad and other neighbors burst through the fiery apartment on Brooktree Drive and rescued an elderly occupant.

Update Structure Fire; neighbors rescued occupant from apartment. 2nd grader notified parents that smoke was coming from neighbors apartment. Dad & other neighbors went inside & rescued elderly occupant; rescuer & occupant evaluated on scene by @MecklenburgEMS & released. https://t.co/UR36qqbtVk pic.twitter.com/dhaH4z1SEo — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) December 29, 2021

The rescuer and elderly occupant were treated by Mecklenburg County EMS and released.

Officials said 27 firefighters controlled the fire in 10 minutes.

Update Structure Fire; 5100 block of Brooktree Dr; CFD Investigators deemed the fire accidental due to unattended cooking; estimated fire loss $12k. https://t.co/aoIPo2tbL3 — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) December 29, 2021

Investigators said the fire was considered to be accidental due to unattended cooking.

The estimated fire loss was $12,000.

