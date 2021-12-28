Unseasonably warm with TWO First Alerts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Partly like it’s 1999. Dress like it’s summertime.

Has anyone lost track of what day of the week it is? Things are ALL over the place this holiday week!

What I CAN help you with is what to expect from the weather.

This is what we are forecasting this week:

Warm temps continue

First Alerts for Wednesday into Thursday and then Sunday

Chilly air arrives next week

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Leigh Brock's Tuesday afternoon forecast (WBTV)

The warmth goes on for the entire rest of the year!

Tonight will be mild with a low only dropping to the low 60s by morning.

The rest of the day will be warm too. Highs reach the mid-70s.

By the way, the old record low is 61 degrees and the old record high is 76 degrees.

We will be close on both counts tomorrow. Showers are possible too.

There’s a First Alert for Wednesday evening into Thursday. That’s our best chance for rain - especially in the mountains.

There could even be a few gusty thunderstorms. Another record low is in jeopardy. The old record is 61 degrees and the old record high is 76 degrees.

Our high will be close and we will likely break a record on the low.

New Year’s Eve will be warm with showers likely. There’s a 30% chance for a few showers and highs will be in the mid-70s. The old record of 70 degrees will most likely be broken as we head for the mid-70s.

The holiday weekend will be unsettled.

Highs will be in the mid-70s on New Year’s Day and the upper 60s on Sunday.

A cold front will move through and bring the chance for rain from Saturday night into Sunday.

As of now, the heaviest rain will likely fall the first half of Sunday.

There is the possibility of some heavy rain and even strong to severe thunderstorms.

The timing will play a big part in our forecast. The earlier the front moves through, the lower our severe risk will be. We’ll be monitoring it closely and keeping you up to date each day.

You will feel the chilly air behind the front on Monday and Tuesday. With clear skies, highs will be in the low 50s with lows in the 20s and 30s.

Make it a great evening!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.