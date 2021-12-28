First Alerts coming for rain showers, possible severe storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We remain in record territory as forecast highs will top out in the 70s through New Year’s Day.

Warm, breezy, mostly cloudy today

First Alert: Wednesday PM-Thursday & Sunday

Much cooler temperatures arrive next week

After yet another record high temperature yesterday, highs will rebound back into the low-mid 70s this afternoon. This is despite an increase in cloud cover and the potential for a few, spotty showers. Scattered showers and well-above-average temperatures will be in the forecast Wednesday ahead of our next First Alert Day.

Late Wednesday night into Thursday, showers and storms will be moving overhead, with an isolated potential for a strong-severe storm. Temperatures won’t change much, though, and we’ll still reach the low-mid 70s through New Year’s Eve.

A lull in rain activity is expected for the start of the day, Friday, but scattered showers will be possible as we ring in the new year. From there, our New Year’s Weekend will be unsettled and warm with another First Alert in place for Sunday. Rain will be likely and severe weather possible in this timeframe as a strong cold front moves overhead.

Behind the front, much cooler, more seasonable temperatures will usher in for the first full week of 2022. Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates as we get closer!

