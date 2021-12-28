Temperatures rebounding back into the upper 70s for Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We remain in record territory as forecast highs will top out in the 70s through New Year’s Day.

Near-record warmth again today

First Alert: Wednesday p.m. to Thursday; Sunday

Much cooler temperatures arrive next week

After yet another record high temperature yesterday, highs will rebound back into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. This is despite an increase in cloud cover and the potential for a few spotty showers. Scattered showers and well-above-average temperatures will be in the forecast Wednesday ahead of our next First Alert Day.

Late Wednesday night into Thursday, showers and storms will be moving overhead, with an isolated potential for a strong to a severe storm. Temperatures won’t change much, though, and we’ll still reach the low to mid-70s through New Year’s Eve.

A First Alert for showers and a few storms is in place for Wednesday night into Thursday. (Source: WBTV)

A lull in rain activity is expected for the start of the day Friday, but scattered showers will be possible as we ring in the new year. From there, our New Year’s weekend will be unsettled and warm with another First Alert in place for Sunday. Rain will be likely and severe weather is possible in this timeframe as a strong cold front moves overhead.

Behind the front, much cooler, more seasonable temperatures will usher in for the first full week of 2022. Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates as we get closer!

