Rozier scores 27, Hornets rout depleted Rockets 123-99

Terry Rozier scored 27 points to lead Charlotte to a victory over Houston.
By Steve Reed (Associated Press)
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 27 points and made seven 3-pointers, and the Charlotte Hornets routed the Houston Rockets 123-99 for their second straight win.

Kelly Oubre chipped in with 18 points, while LaMelo Ball and Jalen McDaniels had 16.

Mason Plumlee finished with a season-high 15 points and nine rebounds for the Hornets, who pulled back above .500 on the season.

Eric Gordon and Christian Wood each had 16 points for the Rockets, who’ve lost six of their last seven.

Houston played without starters Jae’Sean Tate and Garrison Matthews and key backups K.J. Martin and  D.J. Augustin because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

