Police: Driver charged in crash that killed CMPD officer was not supposed to operate truck, attempted to hinder investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The truck driver charged with the death of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer was driving his tractor-trailer with a fictitious license plate, failed to move over and slow down and attempted to hinder the crash investigation, according to the police report.

CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer early on Wednesday, December 22. The mother of three was just five days back from maternity leave before the deadly crash. Three other officers were injured.

CMPD charged Daniel Morgan with several charges following the crash, including involuntary manslaughter, after police say he failed to reduce his speed and move a lane over while Goodwin was on the scene of a crash.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 22 and closed I-85 South near W.T. Harris Boulevard for over 12 hours.

Related: ‘From tragic to almost unbearable’: Memorial growing, city leaders step up to help after CMPD officer killed during crash investigation

According to the CMPD, officers were called to a crash late Tuesday night, Dec. 21, involving an overturned semi-truck, hauling grain, on I-85 southbound at West WT Harris Boulevard that spilled a load of grain onto the interstate.

Condolences pour in from all over for CMPD officer, mother of 3, killed in interstate crash

Hours later, officers opened the far-left lane for travelers.

That’s when Morgan, driving his gold Volvo semi-truck with a 2006 Walbash trailer while driving on I-85 South while showing a fictitious registration plate on the trailer, according to court documents.

Related: Funeral services announced for CMPD officer, mother of 3, killed in I-85 crash

Witnesses told police the lane closures could be seen nearly a half-mile back from the crash scene, while CMPD cars were along the inner right lanes with their blue lights activated.

According to the police report, Morgan approached the lane closure, failed to reduce speed to avoid crashing and ran into the first CMPD car before crashing into another semi-truck, that crashed earlier while carrying grain, and pushed it into the median barricade.

‘The profession hurts’: CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin dies after crash on I-85 in Charlotte

Morgan’s truck then struck the driver’s side of the second CMPD car where Officer Goodwin was standing. She was struck and died at the scene, according to police.

Three other CMPD cars were also struck as a result of a chain reaction collision.

N.C. State Highway Patrol said the 2020 Volvo semi-truck was supposed to be out of commission and was not to be operated, and that Morgan admitted to placing a false tag on the trailer.

According to the police report, Morgan failed to move over for police vehicles with their lights on, and that there was no braking indicated until he had a “hard brake” when he was 200 feet away from the crash scene.

The police report also states that Morgan attempted to walk away from the scene and up the exit ramp before he was stopped. According to the report, Morgan removed a mechanical device in an attempt to hinder the crash investigation.

Morgan told officers he did not know what happened after the crash and does not know about the device or walking up the ramp.

He was screened and found not to be impaired.

As of early Monday morning, GoFundMe fundraisers started by Back the Blue NC and Charlotte City Council member Tariq Bokhari have raised a total of nearly $300,000 for her family.

According to Alexander Funeral Home, the funeral service for Goodwin will take place Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 12 p.m. at First Baptist Church, located at 301 S. Davidson St., in Charlotte.

Visitation will also take place at the church on Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.