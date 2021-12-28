NC DHHS Flu
One killed in York County crash involving SUV, tractor-trailer

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:48 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a crash in York County Monday evening.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Monday about five miles south of Rock Hill.

Troopers say a driver was turning onto Highway 5 from Reservation Road when the SUV was hit by a tractor-trailer.

The 65-year-old driver of the SUV died, according to the SCHP. Troopers added the driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time. According to law enforcement, the person was wearing a seatbelt.

