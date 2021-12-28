NC DHHS Flu
Martha Earnhardt, matriarch of famous racing family, laid to rest in Kannapolis

Her death came two weeks after the death of her son, Danny, who passed away at his Mooresville home at the age of 66.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) – Martha Earnhardt, the matriarch of the Earnhardt racing family who died on Christmas Day at the age of 91, was laid to rest on Wednesday.

A celebration of her life was held at Memorial Baptist Church, located at 1785 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., in Kannapolis. Attendees were asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancING.

The service was also livestreamed on the church’s website for those who can’t attend.

Martha Earnhardt lived in Kannapolis and was the wife of Ralph and mother of Dale Sr., Danny, Randy, Cathy and Kaye.

Two of her grandchildren, Kelley Earnhardt Miller and Dale Earnhardt Jr., announced her passing.

“Martha was a very caring and Godly woman that lived a full Christian life. She was a kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother to all her family and also a mother figure to a lot of other family members throughout her lifetime,” her obituary read.

Earnhardt was active in the racing community and the Kannapolis community. She has spoken to area children about the importance of reading and was named the grand marshal of the Kannapolis Christmas parade in 2017.

Her death came two weeks after the death of her son, Danny, who passed away at his Mooresville home at the age of 66.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

