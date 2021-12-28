NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Lost Cove wildfire near Linville 20% contained, forest officials say

What started the fire, which began burning on Christmas Eve, is still under investigation.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters are making progress containing the Lost Cove wildfire in the mountains.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, crews worked through the weekend, including on Christmas, to secure firelines on the Lost Cove fire burning near Wilson Creek.

That’s 10 miles southeast of the town of Linville.

Efforts are still underway to contain Fire.

Posted by Linville Volunteer Fire Department on Sunday, December 26, 2021

So far, the fire has burned about 350 acres, forest officials said. Firefighters have it about 20% contained.

What started the fire, which began burning on Christmas Eve, is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the CMPD, an officer was shot off Winged Elm Court and taken to Atrium Main with...
CMPD: 14-year-old charged with attempted murder after officer shot in east Charlotte
A head-on crash in east Charlotte Sunday night killed one person and injured four others.
Victim identified in east Charlotte head-on crash that killed one, injured four
Man flowers and messages have been left at a memorial for CMPD Ofc. Mia Goodwin.
Funeral services announced for CMPD officer, mother of 3, killed in I-85 crash
Martha Earnhardt
Martha Earnhardt, racing family matriarch, has died
Earthquake graphic
3 earthquakes confirmed in South Carolina Monday afternoon and evening

Latest News

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal Monday evening crash in York County.
One killed in York County crash involving SUV, tractor-trailer
Troopers say a driver was turning onto Highway 5 from Reservation Road when the SUV was hit by...
One killed in York County crash involving SUV, tractor-trailer
Teen accused of shooting CMPD officer
Teen accused of shooting CMPD officer
What started the fire, which began burning on Christmas Eve, is still under investigation.
Lost Cove wildfire near Linville 20% contained, forest officials say