Investigators: Officer accidentally shot teenage son in head

Map shows Haw Branch Road, where the shooting happened.
Map shows Haw Branch Road, where the shooting happened.(WITN)
By Jessica Bobula
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A 15-year-old boy is recovering at Vidant Medical Center after being shot in the head Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened at a home on Haw Branch Road at about 4:30 p.m. Monday. Investigators said the weapon was a handgun. The boy’s father is a City of Jacksonville law enforcement officer, and officials said the man is responsible for the shooting. They said “preliminary indications” lead them to believe it was an accident.

The boy was first taken to Camp Lejeune’s Naval Trauma Center, but he is now at Vidant Medical Center with a life-threatening single gunshot wound.

Investigators said District Attorney Ernie Lee is aware of the investigation.

