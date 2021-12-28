Huntersville man one of 3 shot while trying to save woman from domestic violence in Va.

NC DHHS Flu
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WBTV) - A Huntersville man is one of three men who were shot while trying to help save a woman from domestic violence at a rest stop in Virginia.

The shooting happened at a Frederick County Rest Area along Interstate 81 Sunday (Dec. 26) morning.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m., officials say a man and woman were in a domestic dispute at the southbound I-81 Rest Area at the 320 mile marker.

When the dispute turned physical, several people tried to intervene for the woman’s safety. Police say the 34-year-old male, Cesar Juarez Avila, then began firing at the woman and people who had intervened.

The woman and three men were shot. Avila fled the Rest Area driving a Chevrolet Malibu.

The woman and two men were taken to one hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A third man was flown to a different hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials confirmed that one of the men was a 33-year-old man from Huntersville. They did not identify any of them.

Authorities secured the rest area and began actively following up on leads concerning Avila’s whereabouts.

Shortly after 12 p.m. Sunday, a deputy spotted the Chevrolet Malibu. When the sheriff’s deputy and state police pulled in behind the Chevrolet, it sped away and a short pursuit ensued.

Law enforcement positioned their vehicles around the suspect vehicle and forced it to a stop. When troopers approached the vehicle, they located Avila in the driver’s seat suffering from a gunshot wound.

Avila was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. Avila’s body was taken for autopsy and examination.

Officials say no law enforcement discharged their weapons during the course of the incident. A handgun was recovered from inside the Malibu.

The incident remains under investigation by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office.

