NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Funeral services announced for Martha Earnhardt, racing family matriarch

Her death came two weeks after the death of her son, Danny, who passed away at his Mooresville home at the age of 66.
Martha Earnhardt
Martha Earnhardt(Provided photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) – Funeral arrangements have been announced for Martha Earnhardt, the matriarch of the Earnhardt racing family who died on Christmas Day at the age of 91.

According to Whitley’s Funeral Home, a celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 12 p.m. at Memorial Baptist Church, located at 1785 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., in Kannapolis. Attendees are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancING.

The service will also be livestreamed on the church’s website for those who can’t attend.

Martha Earnhardt lived in Kannapolis and was the wife of Ralph and mother of Dale Sr., Danny, Randy, Cathy and Kaye.

Two of her grandchildren, Kelley Earnhardt Miller and Dale Earnhardt Jr., announced her passing.

Related: Martha Earnhardt, racing family matriarch, has died

“Martha was a very caring and Godly woman that lived a full Christian life. She was a kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother to all her family and also a mother figure to a lot of other family members throughout her lifetime,” her obituary read.

Earnhardt was active in the racing community and the Kannapolis community. She has spoken to area children about the importance of reading and was named the grand marshal of the Kannapolis Christmas parade in 2017.

Her death came two weeks after the death of her son, Danny, who passed away at his Mooresville home at the age of 66.

Related: Danny Earnhardt Sr., younger brother of Dale Earnhardt Sr., dies at 66

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the CMPD, an officer was shot off Winged Elm Court and taken to Atrium Main with...
CMPD: 14-year-old charged with attempted murder after officer shot in east Charlotte
A head-on crash in east Charlotte Sunday night killed one person and injured four others.
Victim identified in east Charlotte head-on crash that killed one, injured four
Some reports of feeling the earthquakes were even reported in the Charlotte metro area.
Four earthquakes hit South Carolina in one day, geologists say
Man flowers and messages have been left at a memorial for CMPD Ofc. Mia Goodwin.
Funeral services announced for CMPD officer, mother of 3, killed in I-85 crash
Martha Earnhardt
Martha Earnhardt, racing family matriarch, has died

Latest News

The investigation continues into a shooting that occurred at a Frederick County Rest Area along...
Huntersville man one of 3 shot while trying to save woman from domestic violence in Va.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina’s COVID-19 percent-positivity near 22%, nearly 3,700 new cases reported
Brittany Wilson was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Cape Girardeau woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword pleads not guilty
Eliot Middleton donated a 2006 Honda Civic to single mom Azaire Green. Middleton has donated...
Charleston Co. mechanic gives away 12 cars for 12 days of Christmas