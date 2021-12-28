NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Florida officials find car in hit-and-run that killed 2 children

A hit-and-run in South Florida on Monday left two children dead and four others hospitalized,...
A hit-and-run in South Florida on Monday left two children dead and four others hospitalized, police said.(Source: WSVN via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities have found the car that plowed into a group of children in Florida, killing two and injuring four.

But detectives are still searching for the man who was driving it.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office says two girls who were 5 and 6 died at the scene Monday.

Two 9-year-old girls, a 10-year-old boy and a 2-year-old boy were taken to a hospital, but their conditions were unknown Tuesday.

Officials say the man tried to pass a bus as it was pulling out to merge into his lane.

The car drove off the roadway into a sidewalk and hit the children.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the CMPD, an officer was shot off Winged Elm Court and taken to Atrium Main with...
CMPD: 14-year-old charged with attempted murder after officer shot in east Charlotte
A head-on crash in east Charlotte Sunday night killed one person and injured four others.
Victim identified in east Charlotte head-on crash that killed one, injured four
Some reports of feeling the earthquakes were even reported in the Charlotte metro area.
Four earthquakes hit South Carolina in one day, geologists say
Man flowers and messages have been left at a memorial for CMPD Ofc. Mia Goodwin.
Funeral services announced for CMPD officer, mother of 3, killed in I-85 crash
Martha Earnhardt
Martha Earnhardt, racing family matriarch, has died

Latest News

People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US move to shorten COVID-19 isolation stirs confusion, doubt
Virginia state conservators work on a box believed to be a time capsule left in the pedestal at...
Experts pull documents, money from Lee statue time capsule
Vickie Meyers said she was trying to stop the plane so she wouldn't miss her flight.
Woman runs onto Phoenix tarmac to stop plane she missed
If you live in a colder climate where there is snow, have a snowball fight or build a snowman....
Healthy ways to keep kids busy over winter break