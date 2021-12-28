NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Decision to parole man convicted in murder of Michael Jordan’s father rescinded

Larry Demery
Larry Demery
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The decision to grant parole to one of two men convicted in the 1993 murder of Michael Jordan’s father has been rescinded.

In August 2020, the N.C. Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission announced that it had granted parole to Larry M. Demery and he would be released on Aug. 6, 2023. In June 2021, the commission stated that Demery’s release date would be pushed back to Aug. 6, 2024.

But the commission reversed course Tuesday when it announced that Demery’s parole agreement has been terminated effective immediately. No reason was given in the commission’s news release Tuesday.

Demery was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery in 1996 in the fatal shooting of James Jordan.

James Jordan was killed on July 23, 1993, while sleeping in his car along Highway 74 near Lumberton. His body was found in a swampy area in McColl, S.C., on Aug. 3, 1993.

Demery and his friend Daniel Andre Green were arrested in the murder. Both men have accused the other of being the triggerman.

Green was convicted of first-degree murder, first-degree armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery in 1996 and also was sentenced to life in prison.

The commission stated Tuesday that Demery’s case will be reviewed for parole in December 2023.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the CMPD, an officer was shot off Winged Elm Court and taken to Atrium Main with...
CMPD: 14-year-old charged with attempted murder after officer shot in east Charlotte
A head-on crash in east Charlotte Sunday night killed one person and injured four others.
Victim identified in east Charlotte head-on crash that killed one, injured four
Some reports of feeling the earthquakes were even reported in the Charlotte metro area.
Four earthquakes hit South Carolina in one day, geologists say
Man flowers and messages have been left at a memorial for CMPD Ofc. Mia Goodwin.
Funeral services announced for CMPD officer, mother of 3, killed in I-85 crash
Martha Earnhardt
Martha Earnhardt, racing family matriarch, has died

Latest News

Paul Colbath was charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds,...
Fort Mill, S.C. man charged for role in Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol
Urgent care and testing centers backed up
Urgent care and testing centers backed up
Cars line up for COVID testing at Doc's Pharmacy in Charlotte
People seeing long lines, short supply of rapid testing after Christmas holiday
Eliot Middleton donated a 2006 Honda Civic to single mom Azaire Green. Middleton has donated...
Charleston Co. mechanic gives away 12 cars for 12 days of Christmas
Police report: Man drove truck illegally, tried to hinder investigation in crash that killed...
Police report: Man drove truck illegally, tried to hinder investigation in crash that killed CMPD officer