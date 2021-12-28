Charlotte church, volunteers expect to feed 400 families through ‘No Hunger Holidays’ program

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Christmas may be over but Greater Bethel AME Church in Charlotte is bringing holiday cheer with a community giveaway.

Volunteers from the church, Habitat for Humanity and the neighborhood, as well as students out of school, came together with the ultimate goal of getting food, toys and more to hundreds of families in the community.

Greater Bethel AME partnered with Feed the Children for a program called “No Hunger Holidays.” On Tuesday, they gave away 25-pound boxes of food filled with everything from canned goods to rice and mac and cheese, as well as boxes of toiletries, toys, and children’s books.

A bike was also set to be given away to one lucky family.

Greater Bethel AME Rev. Dr. Abdue Knox said the need is always there and therefore the help has to be year-round.

“Everybody focuses on before Christmas, but people are still hungry after Dec. 25,” Knox said. “And so a lot of effort goes into that day, but what about after that? A lady came earlier and she did not have enough food to make it until Friday. And so we were able … through that box … we were able to bless her and her family, that they could make it at least until the first of the year.”

According to church members, they were expecting to feed 400 families, which comes out to about 1,600 people for a standard family of four.

