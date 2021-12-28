NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Betty White shares her secrets for a long, happy life ahead of centennial birthday

Comedy legend Betty White told People magazine she tries to always find the positive in any...
Comedy legend Betty White told People magazine she tries to always find the positive in any situation.(People Magazine)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The loveable Betty White is sharing her secrets to a happy life ahead of her 100th birthday on Jan. 17.

The comedy legend told People magazine she tries to always find the positive in any situation.

She says she was born “a cockeyed optimist” and gets it from her mom.

White also joked that she avoids eating anything green.

She has had a long career in Hollywood, with roles in the “Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Golden Girls,” and “Hot in Cleveland.”

But now, the animal advocate enjoys completing crossword puzzles and watching golf at her home in Los Angeles.

Her famous friends, like Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds and Ted Danson, all praise White for her humor and kindness.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the CMPD, an officer was shot off Winged Elm Court and taken to Atrium Main with...
CMPD: 14-year-old charged with attempted murder after officer shot in east Charlotte
A head-on crash in east Charlotte Sunday night killed one person and injured four others.
Victim identified in east Charlotte head-on crash that killed one, injured four
Some reports of feeling the earthquakes were even reported in the Charlotte metro area.
Four earthquakes hit South Carolina in one day, geologists say
Man flowers and messages have been left at a memorial for CMPD Ofc. Mia Goodwin.
Funeral services announced for CMPD officer, mother of 3, killed in I-85 crash
Martha Earnhardt
Martha Earnhardt, racing family matriarch, has died

Latest News

Daniel Leon Morgan
Police: Driver charged in crash that killed CMPD officer was not supposed to operate truck, attempted to hinder investigation
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US move to shorten COVID-19 isolation stirs confusion, doubt
Low visibility and downed powerlines from snow have closed roads in Northern California....
‘So difficult’: Winter snow, cold slam Northwest and Sierra
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his...
DA: No charges for Cuomo from allegations by 2 women
FILE - UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson runs with the ball during the second half of...
Holiday Bowl scrapped as virus issues hit UCLA before kickoff