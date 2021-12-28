Authorities: NY man strikes numerous vehicles during chase on I-77 in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Brooklyn, NY man is facing a number of charges after authorities say he struck a number of vehicles during a chase on Interstate 77 in Iredell County.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Dec. 21 on I-77 on a 2021 Honda with Massachusetts plates for a traffic violation.

Deputies said they became suspicious of criminal activity during the course of the stop. Inside the vehicle was 35-year-old Edgar Raphael Rodriguez and a 16-year-old boy, according to law enforcement.

When Rodriguez was questioned additionally, deputies say he placed the vehicle into drive and sped away.

During the pursuit, Rodriguez threw a handgun out of the vehicle and struck a tractor-trailer, authorities said.

As the chase continued on I-77, the driver is said to have struck other vehicles and the guardrail before the Honda became disabled near mile marker 44 on the southbound side, according to the sheriff’s office. Both Rodriguez and the teen then got out of the vehicle and ran away, deputies said.

Additional deputies and detectives went to the area of Hoover Road and Scarlet Tanager Lane to assist in the search. Authorities said they got additional details that the suspects were trying to get another vehicle, even offering money to an area homeowner to help them hide from law enforcement.

A K-9 was deployed to track the suspects as a perimeter was established. Within minutes, the two were taken into custody, authorities said.

Rodriguez was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center. While searching his criminal history, authorities said they discovered he is a convicted felon in the state of New York.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was charged with:

Felony fleeing to elude arrest

Felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance

Felony possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance

Felony maintain a vehicle for the sale or use of a controlled substance

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Felony possession of a stolen firearm

Misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon

Misdemeanor resist, obstruct or delay a law enforcement officer

Rodriguez was issued a $250,000 secured bond on these charges. He also received numerous charges from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, according to law enforcement.

Authorities say the 16-year-old was turned over to the Iredell County Department of Social Services, which will assist in returning him to his family.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.