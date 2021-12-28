3 earthquakes confirmed in South Carolina Monday afternoon and evening

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV/AP) - Three different earthquakes were confirmed by the U.S. Geological Services to have occurred in South Carolina on Monday.

The first earthquake was measured as a 3.3 magnitude quake at 2:18 p.m in the Columbia area.

The second came in at 5:38 p.m. as a 2.5 magnitude and a third occurred at 6:22 p.m. as a 2.1 magnitude. Both were reported near Elgin.

As the earthquake rumbled, with a sound similar to a heavy construction vehicle, it shook homes, caused windows to clatter in their frames and provoked dogs to bark.

USGS confirming a third #earthquake centered near Elgin, South Carolina. This one, a 2.1 magnitude occurring at 6:22 this evening (12/27/21. More info: #sctweets https://t.co/afcfP4f1mf pic.twitter.com/RxSnJD0GeN — SCEMD (@SCEMD) December 28, 2021

Some reports of feeling the earthquakes were even reported in the Charlotte metro area.

People reported feeling tremors throughout the Columbia area and as far away as Lexington, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of the epicenter, the U.S. Geological survey said. To the northeast, the earthquake was apparently felt at least as far away as Camden, about 18 miles (29 kilometers), with some scattered reports ranging even farther.

More than two dozen earthquakes have been reported in South Carolina this year, according to federal officials.

