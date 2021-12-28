NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

3 earthquakes confirmed in South Carolina Monday afternoon and evening

Earthquake graphic
Earthquake graphic(KWCH)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 8:49 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV/AP) - Three different earthquakes were confirmed by the U.S. Geological Services to have occurred in South Carolina on Monday.

The first earthquake was measured as a 3.3 magnitude quake at 2:18 p.m in the Columbia area.

The second came in at 5:38 p.m. as a 2.5 magnitude and a third occurred at 6:22 p.m. as a 2.1 magnitude. Both were reported near Elgin.

As the earthquake rumbled, with a sound similar to a heavy construction vehicle, it shook homes, caused windows to clatter in their frames and provoked dogs to bark.

Some reports of feeling the earthquakes were even reported in the Charlotte metro area.

People reported feeling tremors throughout the Columbia area and as far away as Lexington, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of the epicenter, the U.S. Geological survey said. To the northeast, the earthquake was apparently felt at least as far away as Camden, about 18 miles (29 kilometers), with some scattered reports ranging even farther.

More than two dozen earthquakes have been reported in South Carolina this year, according to federal officials.

You can see where people felt the quakes here.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martha Earnhardt
Martha Earnhardt, racing family matriarch, has died
According to the CMPD, an officer was shot off Winged Elm Court and taken to Atrium Main with...
CMPD: 14-year-old charged with attempted murder after officer shot in east Charlotte
A head-on crash in east Charlotte Sunday night killed one person and injured four others.
Victim identified in east Charlotte head-on crash that killed one, injured four
Mailyn Caballero
Teen reported missing from China Grove
A Christmas morning shooting left one person dead and two injured off Beatties Ford Road in...
Police: 1 dead, two injured after Christmas morning shooting in north Charlotte

Latest News

7 Day Rain Chances
Warms temps here for the rest of the year!
Warms temps here for the rest of the year!
Warms temps here for the rest of the year!
With a warm front to our north by Tuesday, even warmer temperatures will return through midweek.
Midday Update: Final Monday of 2021 bringing upper 60s, low 70s for high temperatures
The last week of 2021 will be warm and unsettled.
Midday Update: Final Monday of 2021 bringing upper 60s, low 70s for high temperatures