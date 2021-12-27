NC DHHS Flu
Warms temps here for the rest of the year!

By Leigh Brock
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - What happened to December? This forecast looks more like mid-October!

  • Highs remain in the 70s
  • Showers on Thursday
  • Cold front/ rain on Sunday

Our unseasonably warm weather will last right into 2022! Highs the next two days will be in the mid 70s. We will be within a degree of the old record high both Tuesday and Wednesday. There could be a few showers on Wednesday.

Still winter? Charlotte
Still winter? Charlotte(WBTV)

Our next First Alert is for Thursday. Showers are possible. It doesn’t look like a terribly active day but since more people are out of work and school, we want to let you know you might need to run inside at times. Highs will still be in the mid 70s. Friday will be in the low 70s with just a stray shower possible. New Year’s Eve will be quite mild.

New Year’s Day will be mild too. There’s a 50% chance for showers and highs in the low 70s as we kick-off 2022. Sunday looks to be the more active day. A cold front will move through and bring a chance for rain and even a few thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 60s before they finally drop to more typical highs in the low 50s on Monday.

