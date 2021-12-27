Warm week ahead, with unsettled weather at times

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunday afternoon set a new record high temperature of 77 degrees in Charlotte, beating the previous record high set way back in 1889. High temperatures look to remain in the low to mid 70s through Friday, with a First Alert for Thursday and Sunday this week.

70s Monday through Friday, and 60s for New Year’s Weekend.

Low-end First Alert for scattered rain on Thursday.

First Alert Sunday: Rain and possible strong storms.

Monday and Tuesday will feature a few sprinkles or spotty showers, with partly to mostly cloudy skies, and afternoon high temperatures around 70 degrees for Monday, and mid-70s for Tuesday.

A few rain showers will be possible for Wednesday, with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s and gusty winds at times.

Rain chances look to increase for late Wednesday into early Thursday. A First Alert has been issued for Thursday, as it looks to be our next best chance for scattered rain showers. High temperatures will be around 70 degrees for Thursday.

WBTV Forecast (WBTV)

New Year’s Eve Friday should be drier overall, with partly cloudy skies, and high temperatures back around 70 degrees.

New Year’s Day Saturday will feature a few isolated rain showers, with high temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

A First Alert has been issued for next Sunday, as a strong cold front is expected to bring another round of rain and possible strong storms. Sunday afternoon high temperatures will remain in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Enjoy the mild temperatures while it lasts!

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.