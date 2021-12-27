Warm and unsettled for the last week of 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a record-breaking high of 77 degrees yesterday afternoon, highs in the low to mid 70s will continue until a strong cold front arrives this weekend.

Warm with spotty showers possible through mid-week

Shower, storm chances pick up New Year’s Weekend

First Alerts in place Thursday and Sunday

Temperatures are starting off on a mild note for the last Monday of 2021 and will reach near 70 degrees by this afternoon. Although we will be within a couple of degrees of yet another record, today won’t be as warm as yesterday due to an increase in cloud cover. With a warm front to our north by Tuesday, even warmer temperatures will return through midweek. A spotty shower or two will be possible the next couple of days, but more impactful rainfall holds off until late Wednesday into Thursday.

A First Alert is in place for Thursday ahead of our next best chance for scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder. It won’t be a washout all day long, but you’ll want to have your rain gear handy. High temperatures will still be able to reach the low 70s despite the rainfall, a trend that will continue into New Year’s Eve. Expect a lull of activity at least for the start of our Friday, but rain chances do look to gradually increase into New Year’s Weekend.

⛈️ The last week of 2021 will be warm, but also more unsettled...



Spotty showers will be possible through mid-week, before a better chance of rain & a few storms arrives Thursday.



Scattered showers return Saturday, and another First Alert is in place by Sunday. Data continues to suggest the likelihood of rain and thunderstorms, some of which could be on the strong side. This is all before a significant drop in temperatures arrives in time for the first week of 2022. As we’re still days out, be sure to stay tuned for frequent rain timing and amount updates.

Have a great last week of 2021!

