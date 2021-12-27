Three Rivers Land Trust receives $30,000 grant from SC Johnson

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - With a recent refocus on conserving farmland, Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) created the Save the Farm Campaign to help permanently conserve local farms that are facing increased development pressure. Regardless of who you are or where you live, everyone is connected to a farm. SC Johnson also recognized the need to protect farmland, and recently donated $30,000 to TRLT with the goal of permanently conserving more local farms.

In 2021, Three Rivers conserved over 1,300 acres of farmland in their fifteen-county region, and plans to conserve additional farmland in 2022. The funding provided by SC Johnson will be a substantial springboard to help TRLT work towards conserving more farmland that will not only maintain the rural character of our region but also provide for the area’s food and fiber needs.

“We consistently have farmers call us very interested in the permanent conservation of their farms. Farmers are the very first to realize the impact growth and development are having on our region.” stated Executive Director Travis Morehead. “We established the Save the Farm Campaign to help permanently conserve local farms, and SC Johnson generously chose to support us in our efforts. Their generous donation will make an immediate difference in our ability to conserve local farms. We hope that other businesses will follow SC Johnson’s example and join TRLT in our mission to protect our region’s farms.”

If you are interested in learning more about Three Rivers Land Trust, or how to support TRLT’s local conservation efforts, please visit trlt.org.

To learn more about how to conserve your own lands or how you can support Three Rivers Land Trust in our conservation mission, please contact Crystal Cockman, Associate Director of Three Rivers Land Trust at 704-647-0302 or crystal@trlt.org.

