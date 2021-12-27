Thousands set to pass through CLT following holiday celebrations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Some of those returning home from the holidays may find a wrench thrown in their plans.

Airlines like Delta, United and Alaska have experienced some cancellations due to COVID-19. At Charlotte Douglas International Airport, about 12 cancellations were seen early Monday morning.

In total, for the dates between Dec 17 and Jan. 7, CLT officials said they expect to see 1.4 million people fly through here. That’s about 85% of what the airport saw this same time in 2019, which was a record-breaking year for the airport

Airline officials are recommending travelers get to the airport at least two hours before departure time. That also may be needed considering most of the airport’s parking lots are full, even prepaid.

Those worried about the TSA lines can use the airport’s app or their website to see just how long they could be waiting in certain checkpoints, which are also updated in real-time.

For those who are going to travel with a firearm, TSA officials say it must be in checked baggage, packed in a locked, hard-sided case, unloaded, and it must be declared with the airline at the time the traveler gets to the airport.

Finally, passengers are reminded that masks are required.

As COVID-19 continues to surge, experts with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control recommend individuals delay travel until they are fully vaccinated.

Health officials also recommend getting tested with a viral test one to three days before a trip.

For those who are not vaccinated and have to travel, health officials say to wear a mask in public; practice physical distancing with those you are not traveling with; travel with, and consistently use, hand sanitizer; and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Once arriving back home, health officials recommend getting tested with a viral test three to five days after travel and stay home and self-quarantine for a full seven days after travel.

For those who don’t get tested, it’s recommended they stay home and self-quarantine for 10 days after travel.

They should also avoid being around people who are at increased risk for severe illness for 14 days, whether getting tested or not; self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms; and isolate and get tested if you develop symptoms.

