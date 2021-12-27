NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Shaq Thompson, Brian Burns among 6 Panthers added to COVID list

The team was working virtually Monday and hoped to be back in the building on Wednesday.
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule reacts during the second half of an NFL football game...
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)(Rusty Jones | AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two of the Carolina Panthers’ top defensive players are among the six added to the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

Defensive end Brian Burns, linebacker Shaq Thompson, defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr., and defensive tackle Phil Hoskins were placed on the list, along with defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon and center Matt Paradis, the team announced.

Nixon and Paradis were already on injured reserve and out for the year, while quarterback Matt Barkley was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, according to the Panthers. There are now 13 total players on the list.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule referred to it as a “somewhat significant” number earlier Monday. The team was working virtually and hoped to be back in the building on Wednesday.

The Panthers are coming off a 32-6 loss Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, knocking them out of playoff contention.

The team takes on the New Orleans Saints in Week 17.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martha Earnhardt
Martha Earnhardt, racing family matriarch, has died
A head-on crash in east Charlotte Sunday night killed one person and injured four others.
Victim identified in east Charlotte head-on crash that killed one, injured four
According to the CMPD, an officer was shot off Winged Elm Court and taken to Atrium Main with...
CMPD: 14-year-old charged with attempted murder after officer shot in east Charlotte
Mailyn Caballero
Teen reported missing from China Grove
A Christmas morning shooting left one person dead and two injured off Beatties Ford Road in...
Police: 1 dead, two injured after Christmas morning shooting in north Charlotte

Latest News

Panthers blown out by Bucs, eliminated from playoff contention
Panthers blown out by Bucs, eliminated from playoff contention
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule reacts during the second half of an NFL football game...
Panthers blown out by Bucs, eliminated from playoff contention
Panthers Christian McCaffrey pays off layaways for 363 military families
Panthers Christian McCaffrey pays off layaways for 363 military families
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) smiles after a touchdown during an NFL...
Panthers Christian McCaffrey pays off layaways for 363 military families