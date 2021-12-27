Shaq Thompson, Brian Burns among 6 Panthers added to COVID list

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two of the Carolina Panthers’ top defensive players are among the six added to the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

Defensive end Brian Burns, linebacker Shaq Thompson, defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr., and defensive tackle Phil Hoskins were placed on the list, along with defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon and center Matt Paradis, the team announced.

6 Panthers added to the COVID list including Shaq Thompson and Brian Burns. @WBTV_Sports https://t.co/sOpmtRuhrJ — Nate Wimberly WBTV (@NateWimberly) December 27, 2021

Nixon and Paradis were already on injured reserve and out for the year, while quarterback Matt Barkley was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, according to the Panthers. There are now 13 total players on the list.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule referred to it as a “somewhat significant” number earlier Monday. The team was working virtually and hoped to be back in the building on Wednesday.

The Panthers are coming off a 32-6 loss Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, knocking them out of playoff contention.

The team takes on the New Orleans Saints in Week 17.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.