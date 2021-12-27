NC DHHS Flu
Search continues for shooting suspect; family wants answers in death of pregnant woman

By Jessica Bobula and Justin Lundy
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person responsible for the shooting death of 29-year-old Precious Dyer.

The Greenville woman was at an event at Evolution Music Hall in Wilson on Saturday night. Investigators responded to a call of shots fired at about 1:30a Sunday and discovered that there had been a fight. Dyer was pronounced dead at the scene, and investigators say she was not involved in the fight or the shooting.

Dyer was engaged and pregnant with her first child.

“I’m hurt, I’m in shock and I just can’t believe my daughter’s gone,” said Tijuana Locus, Dyer’s mother. Her father, Dwight Locus, describes a parent’s worst nightmare, something he’d never imagined when he saw her body at Vidant Medical Center.

“Deceased... on a bed... with blood around her whole head.”

Precious was an eight-year Navy veteran and four months into her first pregnancy. Her parents describe her as sweet and adventurous.

Monday morning, her family came back to the place where she took her last breath, and they hope the community helps them search for answers.

“Speak up!” Tijuana Dyer pleaded. “It could be your daughter, it could be your son. She died and I’m going to never see anymore. I’m hurt!”

Wilson County investigators are now interviewing all the people they can find from the Christmas event to learn more about the shooting. If you have any information, please call the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 252-237-2118 or make an anonymous report using the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office app.

