Police identify man struck and killed in Granite Quarry day after Christmas

GRANITE QUARRY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Granite Quarry-Faith Police Department identified the man who was struck and killed by a vehicle on December 26 in Rowan County.

Officers responded to a pedestrian struck call around 11:15 p.m. near 900 Byrd Road.

A man, identified as 39-year-old Timothy B. Seamon, from Mocksville, was found lying on the shoulder of the roadway and the driver of the vehicle was performing CPR. He died at the scene.

Upon further investigation and information from witnesses, Seamon was lying in the travel lane wearing dark clothing and the driver did not see him until it was too late.

