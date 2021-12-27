Police asking for help identifying man struck and killed in Granite Quarry Sunday night

GRANITE QUARRY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Granite Quarry-Faith Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying a victim that was struck and killed by a vehicle on Sunday night in Rowan County.

Officers responded to a pedestrian struck call around 11:15 p.m. near 900 Byrd Road.

A man was found lying on the shoulder of the roadway and the driver of the vehicle was performing CPR. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Upon further investigation and information from witnesses, the victim was lying in the travel lane wearing dark clothing and the driver did not see him until it was too late.

Officers are still unable to identify the man and are requesting the public’s help.

The victim is a slender white male with a close beard. He was wearing black jogging-style pants, no shirt, black shoes with white strips and no socks. He appears to be in late 30′s to mid-40′s with a receding hairline. The victim may have been jogging prior to the incident.

If anyone can provide any information, call the Granite Quarry-Faith Police Department at 704-279-2952 and speak with any officer.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.