NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police asking for help identifying man struck and killed in Granite Quarry Sunday night

Officers responded to a pedestrian struck call around 11:15 p.m. near 900 Byrd Road.
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Live 5/File)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANITE QUARRY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Granite Quarry-Faith Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying a victim that was struck and killed by a vehicle on Sunday night in Rowan County.

Officers responded to a pedestrian struck call around 11:15 p.m. near 900 Byrd Road.

A man was found lying on the shoulder of the roadway and the driver of the vehicle was performing CPR. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Upon further investigation and information from witnesses, the victim was lying in the travel lane wearing dark clothing and the driver did not see him until it was too late.

Officers are still unable to identify the man and are requesting the public’s help.

The victim is a slender white male with a close beard. He was wearing black jogging-style pants, no shirt, black shoes with white strips and no socks. He appears to be in late 30′s to mid-40′s with a receding hairline. The victim may have been jogging prior to the incident.

If anyone can provide any information, call the Granite Quarry-Faith Police Department at 704-279-2952 and speak with any officer.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martha Earnhardt
Martha Earnhardt, racing family matriarch, has died
A head-on crash in east Charlotte Sunday night killed one person and injured four others.
Victim identified in east Charlotte head-on crash that killed one, injured four
According to the CMPD, an officer was shot off Winged Elm Court and taken to Atrium Main with...
CMPD: 14-year-old charged with attempted murder after officer shot in east Charlotte
Mailyn Caballero
Teen reported missing from China Grove
A Christmas morning shooting left one person dead and two injured off Beatties Ford Road in...
Police: 1 dead, two injured after Christmas morning shooting in north Charlotte

Latest News

Bruce Japel Adams
CMPD identifies suspect in Christmas morning homicide
U.S Capitol
Student loan borrowers left wondering whether forgiveness is still possible
Man flowers and messages have been left at a memorial for CMPD Ofc. Mia Goodwin.
Funeral services announced for CMPD officer, mother of 3, killed in I-85 crash
According to the CMPD, an officer was shot off Winged Elm Court and taken to Atrium Main with...
CMPD: 14-year-old charged with attempted murder after officer shot in east Charlotte