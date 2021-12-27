NC DHHS Flu
Midday Update: Final Monday of 2021 bringing upper 60s, low 70s for high temperatures

The last week of 2021 will be warm and unsettled.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a record-breaking high of 77 degrees yesterday afternoon, highs in the low to mid-70s will continue until a strong cold front arrives this weekend.

  • Warm with spotty showers possible through mid-week
  • Shower, storm chances pick up New Year’s Weekend
  • First Alerts in place Thursday & Sunday

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

After yet another mild start, temperatures are on their way to the upper 60s and lower 70s across most of the area. Although we will be within a couple of degrees of yet another record, today won’t be as warm as yesterday due to an increase in cloud cover.

Sunday saw a record high for the day after Christmas.
Sunday saw a record high for the day after Christmas.(Source: WBTV)

With a warm front to our north by Tuesday, even warmer temperatures will return through midweek. A spotty shower or two will be possible the next couple of days, but more impactful rainfall holds off until late Wednesday into Thursday.

A First Alert is in place for Thursday ahead of our next best chance for scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder. It won’t be a washout all day long, but you’ll want to have your rain gear handy! High temperatures will still be able to reach the low 70s despite the rainfall, a trend that will continue into New Year’s Eve. Expect a lull of activity at least for the start of our Friday, but rain chances do look to gradually increase into New Year’s Weekend.

Scattered showers return late Friday into Saturday, and another First Alert is in place by Sunday. Data continues to suggest the likelihood of rain and thunderstorms, some of which could be on the strong side.

This is all before a significant drop in temperatures arrives in time for the first week of 2022. As we’re still several days out, be sure to stay tuned for frequent rain timing and amount updates as we get closer to those New Year’s Weekend plans!

Have a great last week of 2021!

