Medic: One killed, four seriously injured in Charlotte crash

Idlewild Road Crash
Idlewild Road Crash(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple people are injured and one person is dead following a Sunday evening crash in east Charlotte, according to Medic.

Medic says the crash occurred around 6:50 p.m. on Idlewild Road and Drifter Drive. Four people were transported to the hospital with potentially serious injuries and one person was pronounced dead on the scene.

More details will be provided when available.

