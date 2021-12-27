Funeral services announced for CMPD officer, mother of 3, killed in I-85 crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Funeral services have been announced for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Mia Goodwin following her death in a crash last week on Interstate 85.

According to Alexander Funeral Home, the funeral service for Goodwin will take place Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 12 p.m. at First Baptist Church, located at 301 S. Davidson St., in Charlotte.

Visitation will also take place at the church on Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

CMPD Ofc. Mia Goodwin passed away Wednesday, according to the chief. (Source: WBTV)

Members of the community have been lending their support to Goodwin’s family, as well as the department, following her death.

As of early Monday morning, GoFundMe fundraisers started by Back the Blue NC and Charlotte City Council member Tariq Bokhari have raised a total of nearly $300,000 for her family.

Goodwin, who had been with the department since 2015, was on her fifth day back to work after maternity leave. She leaves behind her husband, a Charlotte firefighter, and three small children.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 23 and closed I-85 South near W.T. Harris Boulevard for over 12 hours.

According to the CMPD, officers were called to a crash late Tuesday night, Dec. 22, involving an overturned semi-truck, hauling grain, on I-85 southbound at West WT Harris Boulevard that spilled a load of grain onto the interstate. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Charlotte Fire Department responded to assist with potentially hazardous material, investigators said.

At 1:03 a.m., a travel lane was opened to allow southbound traffic to bypass the accident, according to the CMPD. Traffic cones were deployed around the work crew and police vehicles with emergency equipment were activated.

Around 3:39 a.m., a semi-truck with a trailer that was heading southbound collided with a second semi-truck, which caused them to strike multiple CMPD vehicles, officers said.

According to the CMPD, Goodwin was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic minutes later due to injuries she sustained. Additionally, three other officers were taken to Atrium Main where they were treated and released, officials said.

The CMPD has charged Daniel Morgan with several charges following the crash, including involuntary manslaughter, after police say he failed to reduce his speed and move a lane over while Goodwin was on the scene of a crash.

It’s possible Morgan could be in court this week.

