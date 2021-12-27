CMPD: Officer shot off Winged Elm Court in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are responding to an officer-involved shooting Monday morning in east Charlotte.

According to the CMPD, an officer was shot off Winged Elm Court and taken to Atrium Main. Officials said the officer’s injuries are not life-threatening.

A WBTV crew at the Woodland Estates Apartment Homes off Winged Elm Court saw a number of CMPD vehicles, as well as crime scene tape.

