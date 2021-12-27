NC DHHS Flu
CMPD identifies suspect in Christmas morning homicide

Police are searching and have obtained an arrest warrant for 30-year-old Bruce Japel Adams.
Bruce Japel Adams
Bruce Japel Adams(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 3:47 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting another man on Christmas morning in north Charlotte.

Police are searching and have obtained an arrest warrant for 30-year-old Bruce Japel Adams.

Adams is accused of shooting and killing 28-year-old Fredrick Edwards on Beatties Ford Road around 2:13 a.m. on Christmas.

Adams is wanted for first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

This is an active investigation. Check back to wbtv.com for more information.

Anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of Bruce Japel Adams is asked to call 9-1-1 or 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

