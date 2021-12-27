NC DHHS Flu
CMPD: 14-year-old charged after officer shot in east Charlotte

According to the CMPD, an officer was shot off Winged Elm Court and taken to Atrium Main with non-life-threatening injuries.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 8:41 AM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A 14-year-old is facing charges after shooting a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer during a car break-in Monday morning in east Charlotte, authorities said.

According to the CMPD, an officer was shot off Winged Elm Court, in the area of the Woodland Estates Apartment Homes, and taken to Atrium Main. Officials said the officer’s injuries are not life-threatening.

CMPD officials said officers were dispatched to a car break-in at 7:20 a.m. When police arrived, they chased the suspect and caught them.

According to police, the 14-year-old then turned and shot the officer in the upper-body area. A second officer took the teen into custody. No other injuries were reported.

Police said the 14-year-old is being charged with attempted murder of a police officer and robbery. The suspect’s name was not released.

Authorities said they were fortunate that Monday’s situation wasn’t any more serious.

During a briefing, CMPD officials said it’s a bad day in Charlotte when a 14-year-old possesses a gun and fires at an officer.

“I employ parents, guardians; know where your children are,” a CMPD official said.

