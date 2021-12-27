Chester County deputies assisting Great Falls Police in search for armed suspect

GREAT FALLS, S.C. (WBTV) - The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Great Falls Police Department in finding an armed man.

Jahdon Crofton, 18, was involved in a recent domestic situation and law enforcement has established a perimeter in the area of Poplar Street, Chester Avenue and Underwood Avenue in Great Falls to capture him.

Crofton is a Black male with short dreadlocks and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a Rugrats jacket.

Residents should secure their homes, remain inside and call 911 to report suspicious activity.

