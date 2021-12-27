NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Chester County deputies assisting Great Falls Police in search for armed suspect

Residents should secure their homes, remain inside and call 911 to report suspicious activity.
Death investigation
Death investigation(WYFF)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 8:54 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREAT FALLS, S.C. (WBTV) - The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Great Falls Police Department in finding an armed man.

Jahdon Crofton, 18, was involved in a recent domestic situation and law enforcement has established a perimeter in the area of Poplar Street, Chester Avenue and Underwood Avenue in Great Falls to capture him.

Crofton is a Black male with short dreadlocks and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a Rugrats jacket.

Residents should secure their homes, remain inside and call 911 to report suspicious activity.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martha Earnhardt
Martha Earnhardt, racing family matriarch, has died
A Christmas morning shooting left one person dead and two injured off Beatties Ford Road in...
Police: 1 dead, two injured after Christmas morning shooting in north Charlotte
Mailyn Caballero
Teen reported missing from China Grove
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) smiles after a touchdown during an NFL...
Panthers Christian McCaffrey pays off layaways for 363 military families
Christmas Day 2021 Forecast
Eric Thomas’ final weather forecast and goodbye

Latest News

Idlewild Road Crash
Medic: One killed, four seriously injured in Charlotte crash
covid CHRISTMAS PARKING
Families navigate unconventional holiday during pandemic
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule reacts during the second half of an NFL football game...
Panthers blown out by Bucs, eliminated from playoff contention
The shooting happened on Christmas night at approximately 9:00 p.m.
Investigation underway after fatal shooting in Salisbury on Christmas night