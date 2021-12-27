Charlotteans enjoy record-breaking warm temperatures this winter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunday’s warm temperatures broke a record this winter.

Our WBTV meteorologists say we have hit a new record high temperature for Dec. 26, reaching 77 degrees at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport and topping the previous record of 76 degrees held since 1889.

Most were pleasantly surprised by the sunshine in December. Many, like Sydney Rosa, visited Freedom Park in Charlotte.

“It’s 74 degrees out in December, so might as well take advantage of it,” she said.

Others grabbed a scoop of ice cream.

“This is the perfect time; the weather’s warm enough. Get out there, have a good time,” said Kyle Burnette, a customer in line for Jeni’s Ice Cream in South End.

Those who missed a classic winter found their way to a man-made winter wonderland like Pineville Ice House.

“We’re all wearing sweaters, we’re ready for the cold and winter. And then it was hot!” Jensy Matute laughed with her friends.

WBTV meteorologists warn the warm weather is not here to stay; it should get a bit colder and rainier sometime next week.

