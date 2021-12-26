Warm afternoons continue, with a First Alert for rain next Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Afternoon high temperatures will warm into the 60s and 70s leading up to New Year’s Day Saturday, with isolated to scattered rain possible at times. A low-end First Alert has been issued for scattered rain next Thursday.

Cool mornings and warm afternoons continue.

Low-end First Alert for scattered rain on Thursday.

60s and scattered rain New Year’s Day Weekend.

Gusty winds will continue for the NC mountains into tonight, with a few sprinkles possible overnight. The Charlotte Metro area and piedmont can expect mostly clear skies tonight, with low temperatures only cooling into the lower 50s (which is more typical for average December high temperatures).

WBTV 7 day forecast (WBTV)

Sunday will be mild and mostly sunny, with afternoon high temperatures warming to around 74 degrees for Charlotte, and approaching 60 degrees for the NC mountains. The record high temperature for Charlotte on December 26th is 76°, set way back in 1889; so we will be close to reaching that record high!

Monday and Tuesday will feature a few sprinkles or spotty showers, with partly to mostly cloudy skies, and afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

A few rain showers will be possible for Wednesday, with high temperatures in the lower 70s and gusty winds at times.

A First Alert has been issued for Thursday, as it looks to be our next best chance for scattered rain showers. High temperatures will be around 70 degrees for Thursday.

High temperatures look to remain in the 60s for Friday and the weekend, with isolated to scattered rain showers possible at times.

Enjoy the pleasant weather while it lasts!

