NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Warm afternoons continue, with a First Alert for rain next Thursday

By Jason Myers
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Afternoon high temperatures will warm into the 60s and 70s leading up to New Year’s Day Saturday, with isolated to scattered rain possible at times. A low-end First Alert has been issued for scattered rain next Thursday.

  • Cool mornings and warm afternoons continue.
  • Low-end First Alert for scattered rain on Thursday.
  • 60s and scattered rain New Year’s Day Weekend.

Gusty winds will continue for the NC mountains into tonight, with a few sprinkles possible overnight. The Charlotte Metro area and piedmont can expect mostly clear skies tonight, with low temperatures only cooling into the lower 50s (which is more typical for average December high temperatures).

WBTV 7 day forecast
WBTV 7 day forecast(WBTV)

Sunday will be mild and mostly sunny, with afternoon high temperatures warming to around 74 degrees for Charlotte, and approaching 60 degrees for the NC mountains. The record high temperature for Charlotte on December 26th is 76°, set way back in 1889; so we will be close to reaching that record high!

Monday and Tuesday will feature a few sprinkles or spotty showers, with partly to mostly cloudy skies, and afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

A few rain showers will be possible for Wednesday, with high temperatures in the lower 70s and gusty winds at times.

A First Alert has been issued for Thursday, as it looks to be our next best chance for scattered rain showers. High temperatures will be around 70 degrees for Thursday.

High temperatures look to remain in the 60s for Friday and the weekend, with isolated to scattered rain showers possible at times.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Enjoy the pleasant weather while it lasts!

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 74 Crash
One killed, 3 injured in 7 vehicle crash on Hwy. 74 at I-485
Daniel Leon Morgan
CMPD: Man charged in deadly I-85 crash that killed Ofc. Mia Goodwin
As if the holiday season wasn’t stressful enough for postal workers, two were recently robbed...
Police: Postal workers robbed at gunpoint in Charlotte
A Christmas morning shooting left one person dead and two injured off Beatties Ford Road in...
Police: 1 dead, two injured after Christmas morning shooting in north Charlotte
Units are on scene of a large woods fire on the parkway side of Grandfather Mountain in the...
Firefighters responding to forest fire at Grandfather Mountain

Latest News

Warm afternoons continue, with a First Alert for rain next Thursday
Warm afternoons continue, with a First Alert for rain next Thursday
Eric Thomas’ final weather forecast and goodbye
Eric Thomas’ final weather forecast and goodbye
Christmas Day 2021 Forecast
Eric Thomas’ final weather forecast and goodbye
Eric Thomas final evening forecast Christmas Eve
Eric Thomas final evening forecast Christmas Eve