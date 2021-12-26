NC DHHS Flu
Teen reported missing from China Grove

She was last seen Christmas day
Mailyn Caballero
Mailyn Caballero(Rowan County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHINA GROVE, N.C. (WBTV) - Law enforcement is searching for a teen who went missing on Christmas in China Grove.

Mailyn Caballero is described as a 14-year-old girl with brown hair and eyes. She stands around 5′ and weighs between 110-15 pounds.

She was last seen wearing black jeans, a black sweater and Vans-brand shoes.

Anyone with information should call the Rowan County Sheriffs Office at 704-216-8500 or 704-277-9765.

