Teen reported missing from China Grove

CHINA GROVE, N.C. (WBTV) - Law enforcement is searching for a teen who went missing on Christmas in China Grove.

Mailyn Caballero is described as a 14-year-old girl with brown hair and eyes. She stands around 5′ and weighs between 110-15 pounds.

She was last seen wearing black jeans, a black sweater and Vans-brand shoes.

Anyone with information should call the Rowan County Sheriffs Office at 704-216-8500 or 704-277-9765.

