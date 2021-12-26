Panthers blown out by Bucs, eliminated from playoff contention

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won their first NFC South title since 2007 on Sunday when Tom Brady threw for 232 yards and a touchdown and Antonio Brown made a grand return to the NFL in a 32-6 rout of the Carolina Panthers.

In his first game since Oct. 13 after missing eight games, Brown saw a prominent role on offense with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin sidelined by injuries, catching 10 passes for 101 yards while being targeted 15 times by Brady. Brown has been plagued by an ankle injury and was suspended three games for breaking COVID-19 protocols prior.

The Bucs (11-4) put up 391 yards on offense after being shut out 9-0 by the New Orleans Saints last week.

The Panthers have now missed the playoffs in each of the past four seasons.

The Bucs’ defense had no problems shutting down Carolina’s dual-quarterback approach, even after Pro Bowl linebacker Shaquil Barrett left with a knee injury in the second quarter. Tampa Bay had seven sacks and limited the Panthers (5-10) to two field goals.

Cam Newton started the game but was replaced by Sam Darnold after throwing an interception on Carolina’s second offensive series. The two QBs split reps for the remainder of the game, as coach Matt Rhule had planned last week.

Neither produced.

Newton was 7 of 13 for 61 yards and ran for 42 yards en route to losing his 13th straight game as a Carolina starter, a streak dating back to the 2018 season. Darnold, who was greeted by boos as he entered the game for the first time, finished 15 of 33 for 190 yards.

If Carolina doesn’t re-sign Newton this offseason, which seems unlikely, Sunday was his final game at Bank of America Stadium.

